Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons

The documents were signed on October 23, 2024, in Astana.

The main goal of the treaty on mutual legal assistance is to boost effectiveness in preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and combating crime through cooperation between the parties.

The document contains a number of measures, such as information sharing, identification of individuals, searches, interrogations, expert examinations, provision of evidence, and other forms of assistance as provided under the parties’ national laws.

The treaty on the transfer of convicted persons allows individuals sentenced in the territory of one party to serve their sentence in the territory of the other.

The extradition agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the parties in handing over individuals located on their territory and who are wanted for criminal prosecution or to enforce a final court judgment for extraditable offenses.

The document sets out specific grounds for extradition and refusal. The main condition for extradition is the commission of a criminal offense punishable by at least one year of imprisonment or a more severe penalty under the parties’ legislation.

Extradition is not carried out if the offense is considered political by the requested party, or if the request is made for the purpose of prosecuting or punishing a person on the basis of race, religion, nationality, or other discriminatory grounds