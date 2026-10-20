People of the Republic: Champion David Degtyarev’s main motivation and sporting philosophy

Our column features people who create something meaningful for others, tackle the most challenging tasks and move forward with confidence. One such person is powerlifter David Degtyarev, a two-time Paralympic champion and Asian Para Games winner.

Through his numerous victories on the international stage and iron discipline, David Degtyarev proves that human strength knows no bounds, while every appearance he makes on the platform becomes an example of courage for the entire country.

At the Asian Para Games in Japan on October 19, David Degtyarev won a gold medal in para powerlifting in the men’s up to 54 kg category, lifting 191 kg and matching the Asian record he set at the 2025 World Championships.

Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

Reflecting on his performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games, the athlete says he is satisfied with the result, which secured him victory at the continent’s premier competition held every four years. David says his first two attempts went according to plan, but the third was unfortunately unsuccessful. The athlete cannot yet say why, stressing that his performance needs to be thoroughly analyzed.

“But we will make ourselves stronger and better, and next time we will improve the result,” David Degtyarev says confidently.

For the champion, every award has special value, as each medal comes with its own difficulties and particular circumstances. That is why he cannot describe his Asian Para Games gold as more or less significant than his other awards. Nevertheless, the athlete admits that the medal he won at the “Nadezhda Spartakiad” in Kokshetau in 2016 is dearer to him than the others, as it was his first competition.

The athlete always considers his sporting achievements inseparable from his homeland.

“I dedicate today’s victory to my wonderful homeland, Kazakhstan,” the Paralympian emphasizes.

Today, David Degtyarev is Kazakhstan’s first and only two-time Paralympic champion, a three-time para powerlifting world champion and a two-time Asian Para Games champion.

His family is David’s main motivation to continue competing despite the outstanding results he has already achieved. His coach also keeps him from losing heart and giving up the fight from time to time. His own understanding of the need to move forward plays an enormous role as well. According to the champion, sport is a wonderful opportunity to develop physically, mentally and intellectually, visit other countries, meet new people and find new goals in life.

For David Degtyarev, the most emotional moment remains a triumph in honor of his homeland. The athlete says that, standing on the podium, he feels pride, responsibility and joy for his country as he watches Kazakhstan’s flag being raised abroad. He calls it a wonderful feeling that everyone should experience. It was his participation in his first Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo in 2021, that made him feel particularly strongly that an independent and strong Kazakhstan stood behind him.

Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

“Back then, I felt tremendous support from my home country, my family and my loved ones, and realized how wonderful it is to achieve such results and win,” David recalls.

Today, the decorated champion sees his main task as both setting sporting records and serving society. As one of the prominent figures in Kazakhstan’s sport, he strives to become a role model for the younger generation.

“As an athlete, all I can do on my part is set a good example for my people, try to avoid mistakes, achieve victories and the goals I have set, and see our flag being raised,” David Degtyarev concludes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Tursynay Kabyl won silver in para powerlifting at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, finishing second in the women’s 41 kg weight category.