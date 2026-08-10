Pentagon releases fifth batch of UFO files with new videos

The records, released on Aug. 7, come from several federal agencies, including the Department of War, FBI, CIA, State Department and Executive Office of the President. The release follows President Donald Trump’s directive earlier this year to identify and make public government records related to UAP, UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Among the newly released material is an FBI interview with a former military pilot who described seeing a huge, silent triangular object over Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2002.

Airborne Triangle. The images in an artistic interpretation of a reported incident above Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, 2002. Photo credit: U.S. Department of War

The pilot said the object appeared to block out the stars as it moved across the sky and estimated it was about 500 feet (152 metres) in size. Another pilot reportedly witnessed the object and asked, “Did you see that?”

The files also contain footage from a September 2021 incident over the Gulf of Oman involving an AC-130J gunship. An intelligence report said military personnel observed about 25 UAPs appearing as “cold orbs” on infrared and other sensors. The objects were reportedly moving at speeds of between 250 to 1,300 mph (402 to 2,092 km/h), changing formations and maneuvering aggressively. The report also said some appeared to react when the aircraft fired its main cannon. The case remains unresolved.

DOW-UAP-PR118, Unresolved UAP Report, Gulf of Oman, 2021



The United States Central Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of 30 seconds of video footage. This footage is a secondary… pic.twitter.com/s0kWv53H0o — John Greenewald, Jr. (@theblackvault) August 9, 2026

Other footage includes a 2025 recording from a military aircraft over a populated area in the Middle East showing a round object moving rapidly across the screen. Another video, recorded by a U.S. government special agent in the western United States in 2026, shows two slow-moving objects detected through infrared imaging.

The FBI files also document a former military pilot’s reports of recurring lights seen during transatlantic flights. He said he first observed them while flying from Massachusetts to Ireland in October 2023. The lights reportedly appeared dim, became brighter and then disappeared, with individual events lasting between 10 seconds and one minute. He said he had seen similar lights about 10 times.

The oldest records in the release date from 1950 and 1952. One 1953 U.S. Naval Photographic Interpretation Center memorandum examined two films recorded in Montana and Utah and concluded that the objects shown had characteristics inconsistent with natural phenomena or commonly known aerospace technologies.

The release also includes historical reports from outside the United States, including a 1963 document about a Brazilian radio report of a large metallic sphere that allegedly crashed near Conde, Bahia. The document records claims that the object had window-like openings and contained what was described as a human body in heavy clothing. Other documents reportedly questioned or denied the unusual claims.

The Department of War said the records in the archive concern unresolved cases in which the government cannot definitively determine what was observed, often because of insufficient information.

The department said additional UAP-related records will be released on a rolling basis as they are identified and declassified.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pentagon released its third batch of declassified UFO files.