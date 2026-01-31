Peace Forest Initiative Pilot Project launched in Kyrgyzstan

PFI is a global program under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) that promotes climate resilience and social cohesion through nature-based solutions.

The pilot project under the UNCCD Peace Forests Initiative is supported by UNDP in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, with financial backing from the Government of South Korea.

It will be developed in the Pamir-Alai region, an area of high ecological and social importance.

The project is called to restore degraded land and strengthen ecosystem resilience, support local communities with sustainable resource use and green income opportunities, promote cooperative approaches to resource management and advance climate adaptation through inclusive participation.

Almaz Musaev, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in practical solutions that build resilience and support balanced territorial development.

Alexandra Solovieva, UNDP Resident Representative, noted that PFI demonstrates how sustainable land and forest management can foster trust, social cohesion, and equal participation.

The outcomes of Kyrgyzstan’s pilot project will contribute to preparations for UNCCD COP16 in Mongolia, where it may be presented as a model of good practice for Central Asia.

Earlier, Kazakhstan proposed establishing Regional Forestry Training Center in Central Asia.