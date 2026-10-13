Panama earthquake affects over 6,000 people

"So far, 1,744 homes have been inspected, and 6,174 people have been affected. This figure will be updated as inspections continue," he said.

Mulino stressed that the quake’s destructive force was considerable and that specialists are still assessing the damage. Meanwhile, the government is delivering food and drinking water, restoring roads and bridges, and providing electricity.

"I will spare no resources needed to ensure that assistance and solutions reach those who need them most," the president said. He added that authorities would provide materials for housing repairs and hire local contractors to build new two-and three-room homes designed by National Police specialists.

Mulino also urged residents to rely solely on official reports and avoid spreading false rumors.

"Nothing of the kind happened, and these reports caused only unnecessary alarm and concern," he said, referring to false social media claims about a tsunami and the closure of the Bridge of the Americas over the Panama Canal.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Panama on October 12 at 23:20 UTC (4:20 a.m. Astana time on October 13), 17 kilometers west of the city of Río Grande, at a depth of 11 kilometers.