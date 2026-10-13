Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Panama

The quake struck on October 12 at 23:20 UTC (4:20 a.m. Astana time on October 13), 17 kilometers west of the city of Río Grande, at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Shaking intensity reached Level VII (Very Strong) on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. The alert level was green.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Southern Panama had already been hit by powerful earthquakes in recent days.

Earlier, it was reported that a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on Friday, with about 4.6 million people experiencing moderate to severe shaking.