Palestinian families reunite with their loved ones in Gaza and the occupied West Bank after Israel releases nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of a captives exchange. Some 154 prisoners were exiled to Egypt.

Hamas has also released all 20 surviving Israeli captives held in Gaza and handed over the bodies of four others.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated US President Donald Trump on his remarkable diplomatic victory — achieving long-awaited peace in the Gaza Strip.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes the US President has fully demonstrated strong political will and a sincere desire to establish peace and harmony between peoples.