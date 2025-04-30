Pakistan alleges Indian military action ‘in the next 24-36 hours’

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tarar wrote, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

According to him, Pakistan had offered to conduct an investigation into the incident, but “India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond.”

The minister urged the international community to closely monitor the unfolding situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Tarar concluded his message, saying that “the Nation reiterates its resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.”

His remarks come in response to accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in last week's attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. The Indian government responded sharply to the attack, strongly implying Pakistan’s complicity, despite Islamabad denying the allegations.

Following the incident, New Delhi announced several measures against Islamabad, including the closure of the main border crossing, suspension of a key water-sharing agreement, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and orders for certain Pakistani nationals to leave India.

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a post on X.

To that, in his response, Tarar emphasized that Pakistan itself has long suffered from terrorism and understands the deep pain it causes: “Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.