5 tourists killed, several injured in gunmen attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir

The attack took place in Pahalgam, about 89 km east of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, according to police.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced," Mufti wrote on his social media platform.

Pahalgam is a famous tourist destination. It is home to the roaring Lidder river, pine forests and lush green meadows, which attract thousands of tourists every year during summer.

Health officials at Pahalgam hospital said they have attended to the injured and referred them to Anantnag for further treatment.

Last June, militants attacked a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in the region's Reasi district. The bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, killing nine and wounding 33 others.

A guerilla war has been going on between militants and Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989.

