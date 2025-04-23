EN
    President Tokayev extends condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi on Kashmir terror attack

    18:21, 23 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in north India, causing multiple deaths, Akorda reports.

    President Tokayev extends condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi on Kashmir terror attack
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    The Akorda statement reads that Kazakh leader Tokayev strongly condemns the brutal act of violence and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    To note, unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam in India’s Kashmir on April 22, leading to at least 24 deaths.

