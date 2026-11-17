This initiative was discussed at the meeting between Kazakh Tourism and Sport Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov and Nordic Condor Korea director general Seo Sang-pil in Astana.

The two sides debated attracting tourists from South Korea to Kazakhstan, promoting domestic tourist routes and opening the Kazakh Tourism mission in Seoul.

The Nordic Condor Korea director general expressed interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan. Earlier, the company organized tourist tours mainly to European countries. Now it plans to present Kazakhstan as a new destination for South Korean travelers.

The Kazakh minister said South Korea remains one of the important tourism markets for Kazakhstan. He emphasized Kazakhstan boasts natural landmarks, historical and cultural sites, tourist routes in Almaty and Astana, and mountain tourism opportunities.

According to the frontier service of the Kazakh National Security Committee, 50,900 tourists from South Korea visited Kazakhstan last year. For the first nine months of 2026, the number of visitors reached 50, 292.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to further discuss venues of cooperation, the rules of procedure of the future representation and terms of its financing.

Notably, Kazakhstan ranked first in Central Asia and 56th among 110 countries worldwide in the 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, scoring 4.09 out of seven points.