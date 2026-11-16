Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in tourism development ranking

The Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI), compiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF), evaluates how well countries support the development of a competitive and sustainable tourism industry, rather than focusing on tourist arrivals or tourism revenue.

The index is based on 102 indicators grouped into 17 categories, covering transportation accessibility, infrastructure quality, government tourism policies, investment attractiveness, natural and cultural resources, and environmental sustainability.

Kazakhstan led the Central Asian countries with a score of 4.09 points, placing 56th worldwide. Uzbekistan came second in the region, ranking 76th globally with 3.69 points, while Kyrgyzstan placed 93rd with 3.44 points. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were not included in the ranking.

Globally, Japan topped the list with 5.27 points, narrowly ahead of the United States (5.23) and Spain (5.22). The rest of the top 10 included Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Switzerland, and Italy.

Mali, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon were among the countries at the bottom of the ranking.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had ranked fourth among the ten member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in a passport mobility ranking published by Passport Reports.