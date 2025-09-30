Over 5,000 foreign tourists arrive in Almaty for Kairat vs. Real Madrid match

According to the municipal tourism department, the majority of foreigners came from China, India, Russia, Japan, Great Britain, Spain, Czech Republic, CIS, European countries.

“Mastercard company says that the average spending of a foreign tourist in Almaty is estimated at around $1,500. This includes expenditures on accommodation, meals, transport, entertainment and shopping, which has a direct impact on the development of small and medium businesses. It also boosts services sector and creates a multiplicative effect for the city’s economy,” the tourism department notes.

The match is set to begin today at 9:45 PM, at the Central Stadium of Almaty.

Earlier it was reported that a plane carrying players, coaching staff, and personnel from the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid landed at Almaty Airport. The journey itself became a test for Los Blancos, as the distance between Madrid and Almaty is about 6,340 kilometers, and the flight took nearly 13 hours.