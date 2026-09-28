Over 200 students in Mexico discover Dimash's music ahead of his concerts

Students at a local educational institution attended screenings of two mini-concerts to learn about Dimash's artistic journey and hear his music for the first time. Over 200 students and teachers took part.

Photo source: dimashnews.com

The screenings were followed by a Q&A session about Dimash Qudaibergen and his work. Attendees also received information about the dates and cities of his upcoming concerts in Mexico, along with promotional materials, and could enter a prize draw.

According to the organizers, the event aimed to introduce Dimash's work to new audiences and raise awareness of his music among young people.

Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced he would take part in the nationwide “Reading Nation” marathon.