Over 200 students in Mexico discover Dimash's music ahead of his concerts
In Chihuahua, Mexico, Dimash Qudaibergen's fans organized the event “Dimash, the Voice That Unites the World,” dedicated to the artist’s music and his upcoming concerts across the country, Qazinform News Agency cites dimashnews.com.
Students at a local educational institution attended screenings of two mini-concerts to learn about Dimash's artistic journey and hear his music for the first time. Over 200 students and teachers took part.
The screenings were followed by a Q&A session about Dimash Qudaibergen and his work. Attendees also received information about the dates and cities of his upcoming concerts in Mexico, along with promotional materials, and could enter a prize draw.
According to the organizers, the event aimed to introduce Dimash's work to new audiences and raise awareness of his music among young people.
Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced he would take part in the nationwide “Reading Nation” marathon.