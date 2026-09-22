Dimash Qudaibergen to take part in Kazakhstan’s “Reading Nation” marathon

In May 2026, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on measures to promote a culture of reading and foster a “reading nation.” The initiative includes measures to encourage reading, develop library infrastructure, and support Kazakh literature.

Dimash noted that he would participate in the marathon in the “Parasat” category.

“One of the books I have read recently is Life Without Hands, an autobiographical book by renowned Kazakh artist and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov,” the singer said.

Dimash also recalled meeting Kuyukov in person shortly before his concert in Karaganda marking Miners’ Day.

“His life path, his unwavering perseverance in the face of adversity, and his strength of spirit made a particularly deep impression on me. May the ‘Reading Nation’ marathon encourage people to read new books, learn from them, and share what they have read with one another!” Dimash Qudaibergen wrote.

The nationwide “Reading Nation” marathon runs from September 2026 through April 2027. Participants compete in two language leagues – Kazakh and Russian.

The initiative features seven categories involving schoolchildren, university students, teachers, families, civil servants, and other participants.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen performed as a special guest at the opening of Astana Finance Days 2026 in Astana on September 9.