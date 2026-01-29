Over 200 in Pavlodar region alone waiting for organ transplants

According to regional transplant specialist Dmitry Poterebukh, around 4,500 people nationwide are currently on the organ transplant waiting list. Of these, more than 3,900 patients require kidney transplants.

In 2024, Kazakhstan recorded just six cases of posthumous donation. In 2025, this figure tripled, but experts stress that the numbers remain insufficient to meet the needs of patients.

He stressed 213 patients are awaiting transplants in Pavlodar region alone. Of which 193 need kidney, 10 liver, three 3 need heart, and one patient requires lungs transplants.

While many residents have expressed willingness to donate, in most cases families of the deceased did not give final consent.

Poterebukh emphasized that Kazakhstan’s transplantology sector is developing actively. The country boasts highly skilled specialists. The medical institutions are equipped with modern technology and the risk of complications is minimized.

As earlier reported, a 40yo woman in Pavlodar region became a posthumous donor of kidneys, liver, heart and corneas.