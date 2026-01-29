40yo woman in Kazakhstan saves lives as posthumous organ donor

According to doctors, the woman was admitted to the city hospital No. 1 in Pavlodar on January 22. On January 26, a medical council declared the woman brain dead through clinical tests and instrumental examinations. Doctors offered her family the option of organ donation.

Surgeons retrieved the woman's kidneys, liver, heart and corneas after her family gave consent to organ donation. The organs were sent to Astana, where transplantation procedures for other patients were already underway.

This is the second case of organ donation in Kazakhstan in 2026. The first was performed in Almaty.

Currently, around 4,500 patients in Kazakhstan are waiting for transplants, including nearly 4,000 awaiting kidneys.

Doctors note that patients with kidney failure can survive for years on hemodialysis, while those without a functioning heart, lungs, or liver face much shorter survival times.

To note, Kazakhstan annually performs 250-260 kidney, liver and heart transplants.