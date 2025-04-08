Over 2 mln tourists visited Almaty in 2024

International arrivals rose by 27% to surpass 680,000, while the number of domestic tourists jumped by 10.4% to exceed 1,600,000. As a result, the volume of tourist services in Almaty surged by 30% up to 96.3 billion tenge, Dossayev said.

He stressed that most travelers arrived in Almaty from India, China, the U.S., Turkiye, and South Korea.

The mayor noted that the surge in tourist flow fueled an increase in capital investments. Kazakhstan attracted 111 billion tenge in investments, which is 2.1% up. Tax revenues grew by 92.1%.

As stated there, 83,500 people with an average salary of 480,000 tenge are engaged in the sphere of tourism in Almaty. Up to 750,000 foreign tourists are predicted to visit Almaty this year.

