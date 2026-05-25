Over 15,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Almaty

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 15,398 girls aged 11–13 have received the vaccine, with no cases of severe side effects reported.

5,077 girls were vaccinated at the close of 2024, and 7,544 girls were administered the vaccine in 2025. Since January up to May 2026, 2,777 more girls received the vaccine, deputy director of the Almaty Almaty Oncology Center Raikhan Bolatbekova said.

Raikhan Bolatbekova noted that the program shows steady growth in coverage and parental trust.

No severe adverse reactions have been recorded throughout the monitoring period.

The vaccine is safe, does not contain live virus, and cannot cause disease.

One common misconception that HPV vaccination causes infertility is scientifically disproven. On the contrary, the vaccine helps preserve reproductive health by protecting against cervical cancer.

She stressed vaccination is most effective before the onset of sexual activity, when the immune system builds the strongest protection.

In May 2026, Kazakhstan officially launched additional HPV vaccination program for girls aged 14–17 years 11 months 29 days.

Vaccination is voluntary and requires written parental consent.

Vaccines are administered in school and college medical offices as well as local clinics.

According to the Oncology Center, each year, more than 90,000 women in Almaty undergo cervical cancer screening. Last year, 179 patients were diagnosed with cancer, with over 60% of cases detected at stage I.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan was expected to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026.