EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026

    13:51, 26 June 2025

    Kazakhstan will vaccinate boys against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) since 2026, Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev told a briefing at the Kazakh Senate.

    Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    He reminded Kazakhstan began vaccinating girls against Human Papillomavirus since last year to protect them from cancer diseases, including cervical cancer.

    He said the issue regarding vaccination of boys against HPV has been submitted for consideration.

    As earlier reported, the second HPV dose vaccination is underway in Kazakhstan. As of now, nearly 140,000 girls were administered the vaccine.

     

    HPV vaccine Healthcare Children Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All