Over 14 ha of land returned to state ownership in Almaty

A total of eight land plots with a combined area of 14.6777 hectares, located in the city's Turksib district, were reclaimed. The land had previously belonged to Almaty ZTO LLP and was designated for commercial agricultural use.

Inspectors found that the plots had long remained unused for their designated purpose. The owner was subsequently ordered to address the violations and bring the land into compliance with legal requirements.

According to akimat of Almaty, a follow-up inspection found only partial compliance. Although the owner had cleared the land and carried out limited work on one of the plots, no commercial farming had taken place.

As a result, the city's Department of Land Resources Management filed a lawsuit seeking the compulsory seizure of the land. The court ruled in favor of returning all eight plots to state ownership.

The court noted that carrying out limited agricultural work without cultivating crops does not qualify as proper use of land designated for commercial farming.

Authorities said the return of unused land would help improve land efficiency and create new opportunities for urban development projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Almaty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh scientist Serik Bakiyev, together with a team of scientists, has found a new bacterium named Aeromonas oralensis.