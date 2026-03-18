Over 11,000 young dombra players in Almaty perform in unison

Students from city schools gathered at the Almaty Arena to perform together kuis (traditional instrumental compositions) and contemporary pieces.

From the very first chords, the audience was absorbed in a special atmosphere: thousands of dombras resonated in perfect unison. This created a living musical landscape, where tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwined. The performance included pieces by famous Kazakh composers and hits by the virtuoso Assylbek Yensepov, an artist celebrated for bridging generations.

Photo credit: Almaty City Communications Service

Distinguished guests included local celebrities and the Guinness World Records representatives. Certified as the largest simultaneous performance of a kui on the dombra, the event was formally inducted into the Kazakhstan Book of Records.

The participants shared their excitement. Nursultan Kudaibergenov, a student of School #189, said he is glad to be part of such a large-scale event and congratulated citizens on the upcoming holiday.

Music teacher Karlygash Kalmambetova noted that she and her students had spent weeks preparing for the performance. She wished prosperity to the country.

"May Nauryz bring happiness and good luck. Hope this dombra challenge continues as a long-standing tradition," the music teacher remarked.

Organizers noted that the mass performance symbolizes continuity of generations, a love for national art, and national unity.

Photo credit: Almaty City Communications Service

Earlier today, 5,000 musicians performed Sherniyaz kui and Nauryz song in Astana.