Over 10,000 homes still without power in Japan after typhoon Dujuan

Utility operator TEPCO warned that restoration efforts could take time due to landslides and fallen trees blocking access to damaged infrastructure.

Dozens of homes in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture were also experiencing power outages, while around 2,700 households in Chiba remained without running water. Flooding caused by breached levees at Lake Imbanuma affected homes and agricultural land across northern Chiba.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Authorities are working to drain flooded areas and complete emergency repairs before another typhoon approaches. The infrastructure ministry aims to restore the lake's water level to normal as early as Saturday.

Residents continue to struggle with prolonged disruptions. Some have been forced to rely on limited solar power, while others are collecting water from distribution centers and using disposable utensils to conserve supplies.

The typhoon has killed 11 people, including seven in Chiba and four in Kanagawa, and left three others missing.

On Wednesday, the death toll from Typhoon Dujuan rose to nine, while four people remain missing.