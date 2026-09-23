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    Typhoon Dujuan death toll rises to nine in Japan, four still missing

    08:15, 23 September 2026

    The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, which struck eastern Japan earlier this week, has risen to nine, while four people remain missing, local authorities said Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Typhoon Dujuan death toll rises to nine in Japan, four still missing
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Two additional fatalities were confirmed as rescue and search operations continued. A woman was found dead in Kanagawa Prefecture, while a man was recovered from a submerged vehicle in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

    Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the four people still missing following torrential rain and flooding caused by the typhoon across large parts of the region.

    Of the nine confirmed victims, six were in Chiba Prefecture and three in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

    The typhoon struck during Japan’s five-day Silver Week holiday period, causing particularly severe disruption in Chiba. The prefecture had already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding in August and early September.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the northwest of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. 

    World News Japan Flooding Typhoon Natural disasters Incidents
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