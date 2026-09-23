Typhoon Dujuan death toll rises to nine in Japan, four still missing

Two additional fatalities were confirmed as rescue and search operations continued. A woman was found dead in Kanagawa Prefecture, while a man was recovered from a submerged vehicle in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the four people still missing following torrential rain and flooding caused by the typhoon across large parts of the region.

Of the nine confirmed victims, six were in Chiba Prefecture and three in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

The typhoon struck during Japan’s five-day Silver Week holiday period, causing particularly severe disruption in Chiba. The prefecture had already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding in August and early September.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the northwest of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.