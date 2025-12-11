Over 100 mln tenge awarded to Kazakhstan’s talented students and their teachers

Starting this year, students who achieve top results at international scientific competitions — along with their teachers — will receive one-time government awards.

The law signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Culture, Education, Family, and State Control,” introduces key updates designed to strengthen children’s interest in learning and scientific pursuits.

The adoption of the law continues the President’s systematic efforts to comprehensively support gifted youth. Previously, similar incentives were provided to winners of international subject Olympiads and their teachers.

Now, in addition to prestigious international academic Olympiads, government awards will also be granted to winners of international scientific competitions:

Gold medal — up to 1,500 MCI (5,898,000 tenge)

Silver medal — 1,000 MCI (3,932,000 tenge)

Bronze medal — 500 MCI (1,966,000 tenge)

Teachers who prepare the winners are eligible for bonuses of up to 26.5 basic salary units.

This year, Kazakhstan’s national team won 27 medals (4 gold, 13 silver, 10 bronze) at seven prestigious international academic Olympiads.

In total, 94.3 million tenge was awarded to the 27 winners, and 7.4 million tenge went to 24 teachers.

The introduction of these new provisions not only reinforces the system of supporting gifted students, but also elevates the prestige of high academic achievements, opening up new opportunities for the further development of Olympiad and scientific initiatives in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh school students have delivered an outstanding performance at the KhIMIO International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad held in Dushanbe, winning all eight available medals.