Team Kazakhstan wins all 8 medals at KhIMIO 2025 Olympiad

The competition brought together talented students from 10 countries.

Kazakhstan’s team competed in two age categories — 14–15 years (grades 7–8) and 16–18 years (grades 9–11) — with every participant taking home a medal.

Senior age category (grades 9–11):

Mansur Mamadakhunov — Regional Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum in Kyzylorda (Informatics)

Aldiyar Seitbay — Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum for Gifted Boys in Astana (Informatics)

Ali Yerkebulanov — Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Almaty (Mathematics)

Berdibek Orynbasar — Regional Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum No.1 in Atyrau (Mathematics)

Junior age category (grades 7–8):

Akhmet Berdimurat — Regional Specialized Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum in Aktobe (Mathematics)

Temir Orazbek — Republican Physics and Mathematics School in Almaty (Mathematics)

Azamat Rakhimberdiyev — Regional Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum No.1 in Atyrau (Informatics)

Islam Yermukhanov — Regional Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum in Aktobe (Informatics)

The Olympiad was conducted in English, Russian, and Tajik, with participants competing in both theoretical and practical rounds in mathematics and informatics.

