Over 1 mln trees planted in Almaty over 2 years

Among them are ash trees, silver maples, elms, pines, blue and green spruce.

Besides, some 20,000 seedlings and over 10,000 bushes were planted across the city. 4,000 more large-sized trees will be planted in the autumn.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Over 1 million trees and bushes have been planted in Almaty for the past two years.

As stated previously, over 1 mln trees are to be planted in the Kazakh capital.