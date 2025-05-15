EN
    Over 1 mln trees planted in Almaty over 2 years

    22:22, 15 May 2025

    Over 2,000 trees over 6 meters high were planted in the city since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    Among them are ash trees, silver maples, elms, pines, blue and green spruce.

    Besides, some 20,000 seedlings and over 10,000 bushes were planted across the city. 4,000 more large-sized trees will be planted in the autumn.

    
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    Over 1 million trees and bushes have been planted in Almaty for the past two years.

    As stated previously, over 1 mln trees are to be planted in the Kazakh capital.

