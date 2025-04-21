EN
    Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor

    14:32, 21 April 2025

    The Head of State got familiarized with the Astana landscaping and infrastructure development plans, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.

    Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.

    Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, the Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival today. 

