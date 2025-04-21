Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor

Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.

Photo credit: Akorda

The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.

Photo credit: Akorda

The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.

Earlier Kazinform reported, the Head of State visited an exhibition dedicated to the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival today.