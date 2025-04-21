Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor
The Head of State got familiarized with the Astana landscaping and infrastructure development plans, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.
The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.
The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.
