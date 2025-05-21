OTS Summit adopts Budapest Declaration, Statement on Afghanistan

Participants of the OTS Summit inked the following documents:

The Budapest Declaration of the Organization of Turkic States;

Statement of the Council of Heads of State on Afghanistan;

Decision on the accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Fund of Turkic Culture and Heritage;

Decision on the extension of the term of office of the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is planning to open OTS permanent representative office. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Vаrkert Bazar pavilion in Budapest, Hungary, to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

