Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks

He said the visit was fruitful in achieving practical agreements and strengthening mutual understanding between Astana and Budapest.

Photo credit: Akorda

Noting the significance of the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive dialogue on priority directions of the OTS activities.

Viktor Orbán thanked the Head of State for his visit and noted the sustainable positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations.

He said bilateral cooperation has lately developed dynamically, especially in the economic sphere and expressed gratitude for all-around support in the organization and holding the OTS Summit.

Besides, they also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.

Earlier, it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Budapest.