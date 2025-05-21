Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights importance of OTS Summit in Budapest

In his remarks at the Budapest Summit, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for hosting the OTS Informal Summit at a high level.

“Today’s meeting is of paramount importance since it is held in the very heart of Europe. This is a clear confirmation of our unshakable friendship. We consistently strengthen the unity of our states, preserve common historical roots, traditions and cultural values,” Tokayev told those present.

According to the Head of State, the summit, which is held under the motto “Meeting Place of East and West”, meets the interests and strategic goals of the countries of the Turkic world. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that in the current complex geopolitical situation, cooperation within the OTS is becoming extremely relevant.

Further in his remarks, the President named the measures taken by Kazakhstan to boost ties with its OTS partners.

“In particular, a permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Turkic States has been appointed, and we are planning to open a permanent mission in the near future. The 14th plenary session of the OTS Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Astana on June 11-12. The city of Aktau has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world this year, and specific events have been launched as part of this honorable mission. At the initiative of Kazakhstan, a Consultative Platform of Electoral Bodies was created last week, and its first meeting was successfully held in ancient Turkistan. Almaty will become the youth capital of the amalgamated territorial community from June this year. Thus, we are actively working to strengthen Turkic unity,” he emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Vаrkert Bazar pavilion in Budapest, Hungary, to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Recall that in Budapest President Tokayev held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.