OTS presidents kick-start Turkic Civilization Center construction in Turkistan

The center's central concept is to present the Turkic peoples as the creators of a great civilization with a unique place in world history, a profound philosophy, and centuries-old traditions of statehood.

Photo credit: Akorda

The center will focus on scientific research, systematizing shared historical heritage, developing cultural tourism, and promoting international cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

The architectural design will be imbued with deep symbolism. The complex's space is planned to reflect key concepts of the Turkic worldview, such as Tengri, Ergenekon, Kok Bori, Zheruyik, the Great Steppe, and the Tree of Life.

Photo credit: Akorda

In terms of content, the exhibition will feature various thematic zones. The center will use cutting-edge technologies. Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), holography, artificial intelligence, and immersive sound and lighting systems will help visitors feel as if they are part of historic events.

Photo credit: Akorda

As written earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited one of the shrines of great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance to the Turkic world — the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the mausoleum with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisârî.

The Turkic leaders also viewed rare historic artifacts in Turkistan.