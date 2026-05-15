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    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifts handwritten Quran to Yassawi Mausoleum

    19:51, 15 May 2026

    The leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifts handwritten Quran to Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the mausoleum with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisârî.

    As written earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited one of the shrines of great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance to the Turkic world — the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    President Turkistan Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Culture Religion Kazakhstan Türkiye President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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