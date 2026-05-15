Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifts handwritten Quran to Yassawi Mausoleum

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the mausoleum with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisârî.

As written earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited one of the shrines of great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance to the Turkic world — the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.