OTS heads of government to meet in Bishkek Sep 18

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan – Head of the Kyrgyz President’s Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, as well as Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev will participate in the event.

The meeting will discuss the priority areas of cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

The participants will also discuss the issues of improvement of the mechanism of the Organization’s activity to further strengthen the cooperation.

On September 12, Bishkek hosted the 4th meeting of the secretaries of security councils of the Organization of Turkic States.

Earlier the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States convened in Bishkek on September 11.