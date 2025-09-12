Azerbaijan to host 7th Meeting of OTS Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards

The meeting was hosted by Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. It was attended by H.E. Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board of Azerbaijan, Grand Mufti Nauryzbay Taganuly, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbaş, President of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and Sheikh Nuriddin Haliknazarov, Chairman of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Uzbekistan.

In his address, the Secretary General underlined the importance of fostering dialogue, safeguarding shared values, and countering Islamophobia and radicalism. He also stressed the need to address contemporary challenges, including climate change and environmental degradation. Furthermore, he commended the Council and its Fatwa Committee for their significant contributions, particularly in issuing fatwas that serve the well-being of communities across the Turkic World.

During the session, the Council adopted key documents, including the resolution on “Unity of the Ummah in Islam,” the “International Call on Preventing Climate Change, Protecting the Environment, and Addressing Ecological Problems,” as well as the decisions of the Fatwa Committee of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the OTS.

In conclusion, the chairmanship of the Council was transferred from the Religious Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to the Caucasus Muslims’ Board of Azerbaijan. It was further agreed that the 7th Meeting of the Council will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.

