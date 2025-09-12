OTS security councils’ secretaries meet in Bishkek

Those attending the event were secretaries of security councils of Kazakhstan – Gizat Nurdauletov, Kyrgyzstan – Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azerbaijan – Ramil Usubov, Türkiye – Okay Memiş, Uzbekistan – Viktor Makhmudov, as well as Secretary General of OTS – Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in security sector.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov said that stability and security of the OTS member states directly depend on their collective ability to promptly identify, deeply analyze, and jointly neutralize threats. He emphasized that the challenges, the region faces today, are diverse, but their consequences go beyond national borders and require systemic cooperation.

“An effective response is possible only based on trust, exchange of reliable information and adoption of coordinated actions in the political, humanitarian and technological spheres. In today’s world external threats can easily transform into internal problems, and local crises can quickly escalate into regional ones. That is why the readiness to act proactively and to build a dialogue becomes a key factor,” Baktybek Bekbolotov noted.

