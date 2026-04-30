Organ transplants number rises in Almaty

According to the Social Health Insurance Fund’s Almaty branch, organ transplantation is performed using advanced technologies, with costs ranging from 2 to 12 million tenge. All expenses are covered by the mandatory social health insurance package.

Currently, doctors carry out heart, liver, and kidney transplants under the mandatory social health insurance system. They also perform autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

“To carry out such operations, appropriate infrastructure and qualified personnel are required. We can say that this field is developing well in Almaty, as the city has national research institutes and specialized clinics capable of performing such complex surgeries,” said Ilyas Mukhamedzhan, the branch director.

To note, the organ transplant waiting list is regulated by the Health Ministry and managed by medical institutions based on the place of registration or by specialized centers.

Patients must receive approval from either a multidisciplinary team of specialists or the Republican Transplant Coordination Center to be added to the waiting list.

Priority for surgery is determined by histological compatibility, medical indications, and urgency.

Earlier, it was reported that doctors in Almaty had performed a unique heart surgery on a 95-year-old patient.