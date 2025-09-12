Ordabasy to play both UEFA Youth League matches at home

This season, Kazakhstan secured two slots in the tournament: for the youth teams of Almaty's Kairat, as the national U-19 champion, and Shymkent's Ordabasy, as the vice-champion.

In the first qualifying round, Ordabasy was drawn against Dinamo Minsk. The teams will play both matches in Shymkent. The first one will be on September 26 at Namys Stadium. The second will be held on September 30 at Qazhymuqan Central Stadium following a UEFA decision, although it was to be hosted by Minsk. By mutual agreement of the two teams, no fans will attend the second match.

As to Kairat U-19, its schedule largely mirrors that of the senior team. However, unlike the senior team playing in the Champions League, Kairat’s youth squad will compete in six matches instead of eight. Kairat will host its home matches, including the game against Real Madrid’s youth team, at Segizbayev Academy Stadium in Almaty.

Kairat's schedule for UEFA Youth League:

September 18: Sporting CP U-19 vs. Kairat U-19

September 30: Kairat U-19 vs. Real Madrid U-19

October 21: Kairat U-19 vs. Pafos U-19

November 5: Inter U-19 vs. Kairat U-19

November 26: Copenhagen U-19 vs. Kairat U-19

December 9: Kairat U-19 vs. Olympiacos U-19

As Kazinform reported earlier, more than 1,000 Real Madrid fans are expected in Almaty for the Champions League match against Kairat.