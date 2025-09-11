Up 1,000 Real Madrid fans expected in Almaty for Champions League match against Kairat

Ambassador Luis Francisco Martínez Montes, while visiting Almaty-based football club Kairat’s training base, said Spanish diplomats and other parties concerned were preparing for the event, adding that the embassy would provide consular support to fans making the 6,500-km trip.

Around 15-20 Spanish journalists, along with Real Madrid’s media team and international broadcasters, will also attend, according to preliminary information.

Kazakhstan’s Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov earlier said up to 5,000 foreign visitors from various countries were expected for the high-profile match.

Almaty police said more than 2,500 officers would be deployed to ensure security during the match.

Earlier, it was reported the Almaty Central Stadium is getting ready to host the Kairat vs Real Madrid Champions League match.

UEFA released the official roster of Almaty’s Kairat football club for the group stage of the Champions League.