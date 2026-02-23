Opera spectacle: Beirut wedding hall built in 15 days

The event was held for Lebanese blogger Kinda Harbi, known on Instagram as @kinda.harbi, and her husband. A vacant warehouse in Beirut was rebuilt from the ground up to resemble a historic opera house, complete with balconies, ornate plasterwork, velvet curtains and gilded décor.

At the center stood a monumental stage featuring a sculptural composition and a curved podium. Long banquet tables lined the hall, illuminated by hundreds of candles. The evening program included a live orchestra, immersive projections and performances by invited artists, turning the wedding into a large-scale theatrical production.

Special attention was drawn to the bride’s gown, designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. Dozens of contractors were involved in the project, ranging from lighting and laser installation teams to specialists crafting custom chandeliers and complex stage structures.

According to the organizers, the venue was constructed entirely from scratch, beginning with metal frameworks and extending to detailed decorative elements. The installation process lasted just over two weeks and resembled preparations for a major concert performance.

