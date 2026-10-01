OpenAI unveils Dots as Meta’s Muse reshapes AI assistant race

According to OpenAI, Dots are powered by GPT-6 Astra and have their own cloud computer, browser and access to connected apps. They can work toward users’ goals around the clock, learn from feedback and connect to more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI’s plugin ecosystem.

Users can interact with Dots through ChatGPT, Slack and Teams, as well as via voice. Dots can maintain context across these channels and handle multiple projects independently.

OpenAI said Dots can conduct “proactive research” in the background using connected apps with read-only access. Users can set permissions and rules, monitor their progress and require approval for specific actions. The company said additional safety and privacy safeguards protect users’ computers, accounts and information, while sensitive tasks such as changing passwords remain under their control. OpenAI also advised users to review consequential work, as Dots can still make mistakes.

OpenAI is also developing specialist Dots for organizations. These agents can have their own identities, credentials and access to company systems to handle specific responsibilities. They are being tested in areas including procurement, invoice processing, email marketing, customer support and commercial contracting.

OpenAI said it is working with Microsoft to integrate specialist Dots with enterprise governance and security controls in Microsoft Agent 365.

Dots are being rolled out in eligible markets to Pro and Business Premium users, while Enterprise users, including Edu and Healthcare, can access a beta version when enabled by their workspace administrator. The first Dot is included with Pro and Business Premium plans at no additional cost.

Users can create their first Dot through the ChatGPT desktop app or a web browser, connect their apps and later interact with it through the ChatGPT mobile app.

Introducing dots, powered by GPT-6 Astra.



Remarkably capable, always-on agents built to handle everything. pic.twitter.com/inY5BZj3Kz — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta had introduced Muse, a personal AI agent designed to perform tasks on users’ behalf, from sending emails and booking travel to helping manage longer-term goals.