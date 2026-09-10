Meta launches Muse AI agent to make users’ lives easier

The company announced Muse on Tuesday, describing it as a secure and private AI agent designed for widespread use. Muse runs on a dedicated virtual machine called Muse Secure VM, which has its own browser and securely stores the agent’s data and connected service credentials.

Users can communicate with Muse through the dedicated app or WhatsApp. The agent can open websites, fill out forms and carry out tasks, while asking for approval before sensitive actions such as sending an email or making a purchase.

According to Meta, Muse can keep working after users close the app and return when something changes or when it needs approval. It can also use information from previous conversations to make personalized suggestions, such as turning a recipe saved on Instagram into a grocery list or suggesting a menu for a dinner party.

Meta said users control which apps Muse can access and what permissions it receives. They can change or revoke access at any time, ask the agent to forget specific information and opt out of having their interactions used to train Meta’s AI models. The company also said Muse conversations and data stored in its virtual machine are not shared with Meta’s advertising systems.

For online purchases, Muse can use Link, a payment service built by Stripe. Meta said Muse is the first AI agent covered by Link’s purchase protections, which include coverage for eligible damaged or lost items, price drops and returns. Shop Pay and 1Password support are planned for later.

Meta also plans to introduce Muse Confidential VM later this year. The system will encrypt the entire virtual machine, including user data and conversations, with a key held only by the user.

Muse is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android and muse.ai. It will also come to AI glasses, while most features will be available for free with subscription plans for users who need additional capabilities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta had unveiled Muse Code, its first AI coding agent, alongside an updated coding model called Muse Spark 1.2.