OpenAI secures $200 million contract with US Department of Defense

“Under this award, the performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains,” the DOD’s official statement reads.

The project will be carried out in the Washington D.C. area and is expected to be completed by July 2026. The contract is managed by the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

“I'm incredibly proud to share that OpenAl has been awarded a $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense through their Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). This collaboration is a testament to the innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach of the DOD in harnessing technology to better serve our nation,” said Felipe Millon, OpenAI’s government lead.

This marks OpenAI’s first direct agreement with the Pentagon and one of the largest AI-related defense contracts ever awarded.

“Our goal is to unlock AI solutions that enhance the capabilities of government workers, help them cut down on the red tape and paperwork, and let them do more of what they come to work each day to do: serve the American people. (…) We are just getting started, and we look forward to helping U.S. government leaders harness AI to better serve the public. We are committed to working in close partnership with agencies, advancing their missions with powerful tools that are safe, and secure,” the company shared in a blog post.

