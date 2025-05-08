OpenAI to help countries build AI infrastructure

The program is part of the broader Stargate project, which involves building advanced AI infrastructure in the United States and beyond. The first supercomputing campus is already under construction in Abilene, Texas, in partnership with Oracle and SoftBank, and with backing from former President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to the company, OpenAI for Countries is designed to advance the development of democratic AI - an approach to technology that upholds principles such as individual freedom, open markets, and the prevention of power consolidation through artificial intelligence.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI will assist partner nations in building their own data centers. These secure facilities will support national data sovereignty, spur the growth of new local industries, and enable countries to customize AI solutions to meet their specific needs - privately and in full compliance with regulations.

Citizens will also gain access to localized versions of ChatGPT. Tailored to each country’s language and cultural context, these tools are expected to improve the quality of education and healthcare, streamline public services, and make them more efficient and accessible.

OpenAI will also continue to strengthen the security and oversight of its AI models. As these technologies become more powerful, the company plans to invest in both digital and physical safeguards to ensure the secure deployment, operation, and protection of AI infrastructure.

The initiative also includes the creation of joint national startup funds. Through combined investments from both partner governments and OpenAI, countries will be able to grow their own AI ecosystems - fostering new jobs, businesses, revenue streams, and innovation hubs that address both public and private sector needs.

In the initial phase, OpenAI aims to launch ten projects in collaboration with individual countries or regions, with plans to expand the initiative over time.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI announced GPT-4.5.