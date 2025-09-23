OpenAI looks to partner with Kazakhstan on digital education initiative

Mills introduced the initiative during a roundtable chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and attended by the heads of major US companies.

“It was a tremendous honor to be here and to meet the President. Obviously, he’s a very forward-thinking leader who is thinking about how to make Kazakhstan a truly digital state,” Mills said.

According to him, OpenAI aims to bring its technologies into education, positioning ChatGPT as a tool for both students and teachers.

“We at OpenAI are looking to work with innovative partners and governments like that, particularly in the area of education, where I think there’s so much potential for ChatGPT’s technology to really improve the learning experience - essentially providing students a personalized tutor and teachers a personalized teaching assistant,” he said in an exclusive comment to a Silk Way TV reporter.

Asked how such integration could work in Kazakhstan’s higher education system, Mills pointed to international examples.

“Many of the leading universities have already adopted this technology, and it really is revolutionizing how learners learn and how teachers teach. I think the best way to think about it is that kind of analogy of a personalized tutor,” he explained. “Many teachers and professors use types of our technology called custom GPTs to essentially make personalized tutors trained on that particular teacher’s or professor’s learning material. It’s like you actually have that teacher or that professor helping you 24/7 to really master that material and ultimately reach your full potential.”

Mills added that he presented the proposal directly to President Tokayev and “looks forward to continuing the conversations with his administration.”

Earlier today, President Tokayev also received Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta, during his working visit to New York.