OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT

The new agent mode, which is rolling out gradually, lets ChatGPT “think” and “act” using its own virtual computer. “For example, users can ask: ‘Look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,’ or ‘plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four,’” the company said in a blog post.

The feature is available to subscribers of the Pro, Plus, and Team plans. It builds on OpenAI’s existing tools - Operator, which browses the web, and Deep Research, which compiles and analyzes online information.

“I would explain this to my own family as cutting edge and experimental; a chance to try the future, but not something I’d yet use for high-stakes uses or with a lot of personal information,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X.

OpenAI acknowledged potential risks. It said the model’s access to user data is restricted, certain actions like sending emails require user approval, and high-risk tasks such as bank transfers are blocked.

The announcement comes amid intensifying competition between tech giants in the AI race, with Google and Apple pursuing similar agent technologies.

Earlier, it was reported that OpenAI is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered web browser, aiming to challenge the global dominance of Google Chrome.