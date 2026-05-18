OpenAI launches mobile version of Codex coding tool

According to the company, the feature is currently rolling out in preview mode across all ChatGPT plans, including Free and Go subscriptions.

Codex allows users to monitor and manage coding tasks running on laptops, remote development environments and dedicated devices directly from their smartphones. Through the mobile app, users can review outputs, approve commands, switch models, start new tasks and follow ongoing workflows in real time.

“Under the hood, Codex uses a secure relay layer that keeps trusted machines reachable across devices without exposing them directly to the public internet. That relay also keeps active session state and context synced anywhere you’re signed in with ChatGPT,” OpenAI said in the press release.

The company noted that more than 4 million people now use Codex every week. The tool is designed to support longer-running AI-assisted coding tasks, allowing users to monitor progress, provide guidance, approve actions and stay connected to active workflows directly from their smartphones while away from their computers.

In addition to the mobile rollout, OpenAI announced that Remote SSH support is now generally available, allowing Codex to connect directly to managed enterprise environments and remote machines. The company also introduced programmatic access tokens for automation workflows and expanded support for customization tools known as Hooks.

Support for connecting smartphones to the Windows version of the Codex app is expected to launch later.

Earlier, it was reported that Malta and OpenAI had launched a nationwide initiative to provide eligible citizens with free ChatGPT Plus access and AI literacy training as part of the country’s “AI for All” program.