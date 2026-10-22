OpenAI expands ChatGPT ads to 26 more countries

The expansion includes 14 new markets in Latin America, as well as countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. New markets include Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Nigeria, South Africa, Serbia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Advertisers can launch campaigns through OpenAI's Ads Manager or its technology partners, depending on the market.

OpenAI says more than 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT each week to explore ideas, compare options and make decisions. The company aims to place advertisements alongside relevant conversations, allowing businesses to reach users while they consider products and services.

For example, someone planning their first marathon might discuss meal planning with ChatGPT and then see an advertisement for a grocery delivery service.

OpenAI says advertisements will appear only on its Free and Go plans. Users subscribed to Plus, Pro and Enterprise will not see ads, according to the announcement.

The company also says advertisements will be clearly labeled and displayed separately from ChatGPT's answers. OpenAI states that it does not share users' conversations with advertisers or sell their personal data, and that advertisements do not influence the answers ChatGPT provides.

According to OpenAI's advertising guidelines, the system selects ads based on factors such as the current conversation, the user's apparent intent and the advertisement's content. When ad personalization is enabled, the system may also use certain signals from a user's broader interactions with ChatGPT.

Advertisers can pay for impressions or valid clicks and can use supported conversion tracking to measure campaign performance. OpenAI recommends starting with a maximum bid of $3 to $5 per click for campaigns using cost per click pricing.

OpenAI plans to introduce additional advertising formats, campaign objectives, purchasing options and measurement tools as the service expands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that eight US states sued OpenAI over ChatGPT safety.