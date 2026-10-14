OpenAI engineer charged over hidden recorder

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on October 9 and made his initial federal court appearance on October 13, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The complaint alleges that staff discovered an encrypted audio recorder plugged into a television’s USB port in an executive conference room. The device was concealed in toilet paper.

Alfozan, an engineer at OpenAI since July 2025, allegedly appeared near the room repeatedly despite lacking authorized access. Security personnel later found a similar recorder in his unattended bag.

The room hosted discussions involving confidential research, product plans, commercial relationships and government engagements.

“This serious situation underscores why winning the global super intelligence race is a national security prerogative — and why President Trump’s leadership in creating the Super Intelligence Force is so important,” said Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. “I thank Director Patel and our FBI partners for their diligence and swift action. The intelligence community remains committed to safeguarding America’s cutting-edge intellectual property from foreign threats.”

Prosecutors also cited chatbot inquiries linked to an account associated with Alfozan’s spouse concerning recording equipment, encryption and remote access.

If convicted, Alfozan faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The FBI is investigating. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Alfozan is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the FBI is investigating claims that hackers breached its online recruitment portal and obtained personal information belonging to bureau employees and job applicants.