OpenAI confirms confidential IPO filing with U.S. regulator

In a brief statement, the company said it decided to disclose the filing after concluding that information about the submission was likely to become public.

"We recently submitted a confidential S-1. We expect it to leak so we're just announcing it," OpenAI said.

The company stressed that it has not yet decided when, or whether, it will proceed with a stock market debut. According to the statement, OpenAI is still weighing the advantages and disadvantages of remaining privately held versus becoming a public company.

"We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it's a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best,"the company said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anthropic filed for an IPO amid the battle for AI market leadership.